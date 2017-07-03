POLL: Was there less Goodwood traffic this year?

There are suggestions the volume of traffic around Chichester was less than previous Goodwood Festival of Speed weekends.

There was queueing traffic on the A27 and other roads on each morning of the famous festival, but drivers reported still being able to access Chichester fairly freely throughout the major event.

If you experienced the traffic you can answer the three questions in our Observer poll, and add any additional comments by signing in and commenting below the story, or on the Chichester Observer Facebook page.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.