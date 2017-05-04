Voters head to polls for county council elections

West Sussex voters will be head to the polls for the county council elections today (Thursday May 4).

West Sussex County Council has 71 divisions but a boundary review had reduced this number to 70.

Coming into today’s election the Conservatives had 43 seats, UKIP ten, the Lib Dems seven, Labour six, three independents, and two vacancies.

Candidates for Arun can be found here

Candidates for Adur and Worthing can be found here

Candidates for Chichester can be found here

Candidates for Crawley can be found here

Candidates for Horsham can be found here

Candidates for Mid Sussex can be found here

You can find out the location of your polling station for Arun, Adur and Worthing, Chichester, Crawley, Horsham, and Mid Sussex.

