VIDEO: What it means to be a county councillor

West Sussex County Council is lifting-the-lid on life as a county councillor at an information event ahead of May’s elections.

Residents considering standing as candidates are encouraged to book a place at the event at Chichester’s County Hall on Monday February 27 from 5.30-8.45pm.

It will give potential candidates the chance to learn more about the council, take part in workshops, understand the election timetable, and ask questions.

A new website has also been launched in collaboration with the Local Government Association’s ‘Be a Councillor’ campaign.

The website allows people to take an eligibility quiz and watch a new video created with current West Sussex county councillors discussing their roles.

Pat Arculus, chairman of the county council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people thinking of standing for election to find out more information about the county council, what the role involves and take part in workshops.

“You’ll also be able to watch the new video which includes ten of our current members, including myself, providing a great deal of insight into our responsibilities. I would urge anyone who is considering standing to take some time and watch it.”

All councils are led by democratically elected councillors who set the vision and direction of the council and represent their local community.

To be eligible for the role you must be:

- a British or a citizen of the Commonwealth or European Union

- at least 18 years old

- registered to vote in the area or have lived, worked or owned property there for at least 12 months before an election.

More information on eligibility is available or to register on the Be a Councillor website at http://beacouncillor.co.uk/west-sussex.

Residents are also being encouraged to make sure they are on the electoral register to be able to vote on May 4.

To make sure you are on the electoral roll contact your local district or borough council by Thursday April 13.

