Search

UKIP swept away in almost-perfect day for the Tories

Arun Conservatives celebrating their victories after the results were revealed

Arun Conservatives celebrating their victories after the results were revealed

0
Have your say

UKIP knew they were saying goodbye to the EU, but they must now say farewell to West Sussex County Council.

The Conservative Party swept to a resounding victory in Arun this afternoon, taking all four of UKIP’s county council seats.