Supreme Court Brexit decision a ‘betrayal’

A Supreme Court ruling requiring a vote by Parliament before the Government can start the Brexit process has been labelled a ‘betrayal’ by one UKIP county councillor.

The majority of voters backed the country leaving the European Union back in June, but campaigners have argued that MPs should be given a say before Article 50 is triggered starting formal exit negotiations.

Yesterday Supreme Court judges ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May needs both the Commons and Lords to give their backing before she can begin formal talks with the EU.

Graham Jones, a UKIP county councillor for Felpham, labelled the decision an unprecedented ‘betrayal’, adding: “We cannot allow the will of the people during the referendum to be overturned by this chicanery and UKIP will continue to fight this injustice.”

He argued that Government leaflets distributed before the referendum stated that ‘this is your decision’ and the Government ‘will implement what you decide’.

He continued: “Nothing was mentioned at all about hard Brexit or soft Brexit. These are descriptions that have come out after we voted, promoted mainly by those who wanted to remain in the EU.

“There was no mention that unelected judges would have a say in all this after we voted.”

In the Arun district 62.5 per cent of those who voted backed leave, the highest percentage across Sussex.

Mr Jones challenged the Tory MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Nick Gibb, also schools minister, to tell his constituents he will be supporting the triggering of Article 50 when it comes to Parliament.

