Results due at Arun county council election count

Results are due to be announced for the West Sussex County Council election in Arun shortly.

Candidates aiming to represent the Littlehampton and Bognor Regis areas are attending the count today at Arun Leisure Centre in Felpham.

Our reporter Michael Drummond is at the count and to follow our live blog of all West Sussex County Council results click here.

Arun has 13 county councillors, and coming into this election the Tories held six, UKIP four, and the Lib Dems three.

Back at the 2013 county council elections, UKIP delivered a strong showing, becoming the opposition at County Hall in Chichester, but the party had a dismal time across the country last night.

More to follow.

