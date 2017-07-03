MP ‘proud’ to be new equalities minister

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton’s MP has expressed being ‘proud’ at being appointed minister for equalities.

Nick Gibb, who has been schools minister since after the 2015 general election, will now also have responsibility for ‘policy on sexual orientation and transgender equality and cross-government equality strategy and legislation’.

Before June 2017, this role was covered by the post of minister for women and equalities.

Mr Gibb said on Twitter today: “Proud to be appointed Minister for Equalities as well as Schools Minister. Huge progress made on LGBT & wider equality but more to do.”

In June 2015 he announced his engagement to Michael Simmonds, his partner of 29 years, which was prompted by a change in legislation to allow same-sex marriage, with the couple marrying later that year.