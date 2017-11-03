Lib Dems win Aldwick West by-election

The Liberal Democrats won yesterday’s by-election for Aldwick West, taking the seats off the Conservatives.

It was triggered by the death of Arun district councillor Jacqui Maconachie, who passed away after a short battle with cancer in August.

Lib Dem Martin Smith was elected after yesterday’s poll received 719 votes, in front of Conservative Guy Purser, who finished with 480 votes.

Labour’s Ian Manion polled 112 votes, while the Greens’ Carol Birch finished in fourth place with 54 votes.

The turnout was 26.28 per cent.

More to follow.