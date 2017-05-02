Lib Dem leader Tim Farron visits Sussex

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron visited Sussex today to launch the campaign of one his party’s parliamentary candidates.

Kelly-Marie Blundell is looking to take back Lewes from the Tories, as Maria Caulfield unseated long-time MP Norman Baker back in 2015.

Tim Farron visits Lewes to launch campaign of Kelly-Marie Blundell

The town was Mr Farron’s first step on his leader’s tour and having arrived on the Lib Dem ‘battle bus’ he walked through Cliffe High Street to be met by more than 30 activists and supporters.

Ms Blundell, a Seaford resident, said: “We are determined to put the constituency of Lewes back into Liberal Democrat hands.

“Every time I canvass I speak to someone who regrets not voting for Norman in 2015, and they are now voting for me.

“If you want to stop a disastrous Hard Brexit, if you want to keep Britain in the single market, If you want a strong opposition to fight for an open, tolerant and united Britain, this is your chance.”

Tim Farron visits Lewes to launch campaign of Kelly-Marie Blundell

Mr Farron told supporters: “If you vote Conservative in this election, the Conservatives will continue to take you for granted.

“As they have with the Southern Rail crisis, as they have with the cuts to education, and as they have with the Brexit negotiations.”

Ms Caulfield is defending a majority of 1,083.

The general election has been called for Thursday June 8.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.