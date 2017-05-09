GENERAL ELECTION: Lib Dems select Arundel and South Downs candidate

The Labour Party is a ‘shambles’ according to the Lib Dems’ general election candidate for Arundel and South Downs.

Shweta Kapadia, who is a qualified architect and a borough councillor in Surrey’s Elmbridge, fought the last general election and finished fourth out of five candidates.

She described being ‘delighted’ to contest the Arundel and South Downs seat again, where Conservative Nick Herbert is defending a majority of more than 26,000 votes.

Mrs Kapadia was a member of Arts Council England South East for years, has fought to save post offices and has also campaigned for better public transport, road safety measures around schools, and fairer school admissions criteria.

She said: “My campaign is already off to a flying start and I look forward to meeting people from across the area and talking to them about their concerns.

“My message to the voters of Arundel and South Downs is clear: if you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, vote Liberal Democrat. If you want a strong opposition to the Conservatives, vote Liberal Democrats.

“Labour are a shambles. Under Jeremy Corbyn, they aren’t even an effective Opposition, never mind a Government-in-waiting.

“They voted with the Tories to trigger Brexit without any guarantees for European citizens living here. They backed the Tories on taking Britain out of the Single Market on which so much of our trade - and jobs - depends.

“Labour are a failure and a vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for a stronger opposition to Theresa May’s Hard Brexit Conservative Government.

“A vote for the Liberal Democrats is also the only way the people of Arundel and South Downs can demand a vote on the final Brexit package.

“The Liberal Democrats are the only party that believes the people, not politicians like Boris Johnson, should have the final say on whether or not to accept the package to leave the EU.

“I am trusting the people, not the politicians, with that decision. In return, I am asking for their trust in me as a strong voice for our area in Parliament in opposition to the Hard Brexit Tory Government.”

Other Arundel and South Downs candidates already announced are Labour’s Caroline Fife and UKIP’s John Wallace.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.