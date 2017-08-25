Further cuts at Chichester’s rubbish tip not ruled out

Any move to close Chichester’s rubbish tip for part of the week would be met with ‘great dismay’, one councillor has suggested.

Last year West Sussex County Council decided to shut its Household Waste Recycling Sites (HWRSs) for two days a week apart from those at Westhampnett, Crawley, and Burgess Hill, which remain open all week.

At the same time charges for waste such as DIY, plasterboard, soil and hard core were introduced, while opening hours were reduced at all West Sussex HWRSs.

These charges were suspended in April, while the county council has now set up a task and finish group to look at winter opening hours.

One of the options is ‘whether any of the sites need to stay open seven days a week’, a spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “A significant change like this will be looked at very carefully, considering current usage and ensuring reasonably near alternative sites are available on any closed days.”

Richard Plowman, a Lib Dem Chichester district and city councillor, said that any reductions to opening hours at Westhampnett would be met with ‘great dismay’.

He asked: “Surely we are wanting responsible residents to recycle more and protect the environment so why cut back the opportunity to do so?”

According to the county council’s latest forward plan, winter opening hours will be an urgent decision subject to call-in, while future summer opening hours are expected to be set in November.

Westhampnett’s HWRS is open 10am-7pm April to September and 10am-5pm October to March.

