Bognor Regis MP ‘pleased’ to support Brexit bill

Bognor Regis’ MP Nick Gibb said he was ‘pleased’ to back the Government’s Article 50 Brexit bill last night (Wednesday February 1).

The second reading of the European Union (Notification Withdrawal) Bill passed by 498 votes to 114 in the House of Commons.

The legislation, which would give Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50 starting the process of leaving the European Union, will now be scrutinised by Parliamentary committees.

Mr Gibb, who is also the Government’s schools minister, said: “The British people have decided to leave the European Union. Theresa May has made it clear that Brexit means Brexit and Article 50 will be triggered before the end of March.

“I was pleased to support the Government in voting for the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill on Wednesday 1 February and I’m pleased to report that it was carried by 498 votes to 114.

“The next stage in the Bill’s passage through Parliament is the House of Lords and we expect the debate on the Bill to start in the Lords in mid-February.”

