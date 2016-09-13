Bersted adds call-in pressure as Yapton and Fontwell plans to be decided by government

Homes plans for Bersted should be determined by the Government in line with call-ins for proposals in Yapton and Fontwell, a parish council has urged.

Bersted Parish Council has written to MP Nick Gibb, calling for two applications for land west of New Barn Lane to be scrutinised by the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government.

The plans, detailed here, have striking similarities to those already called-in, with Arun’s local plan difficulties superseding Bersted’s neighbourhood plan policies.

A 50-home development was approved by Arun District Council’s development control committee last Wednesday, while 90 homes on adjacent land was green-lighted earlier in the year.

Writing to Mr Gibb, clerk Debbie Holcombe said: “The electorate are understandingly very unhappy with the fact that this has not been called in before when there was the opportunity, and as a parish council we would like it recorded that we are also very unhappy about the outcome from development control on September 7.”

The call-in for Yapton was confirmed yesterday. Click here for the full story.

