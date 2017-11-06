Arun answers ‘BR-EXIT’ poll warning against a Bognor split

Responding to a poll asking Bognor residents if they want a ‘BR-EXIT’ from Arun, the district council has highlighted its ongoing work for the town.

Nigel Lynn, Arun’s chief executive, said: “This issue is one that raises its head from time to time and in April 2016 a referendum was held which posed, amongst others, the question: The Annual Meeting of Electors supports the creation of a single parish-level Bognor Regis Urban Town Council to replace the current six parish councils of Aldwick, Bersted, Bognor Regis Town, Felpham, Middleton and Pagham. Do you support this? “Although the majority answer to this question was ‘yes’ just 2.8 per cent of the eligible elctorate voted in the parish poll, I believe this is the lowest ever turnout Arun’s history.

“The vote in favour of abolishing Arun District Council by 326 people out of 15,895 was non-binding and cost the taxpayers of Bognor Regis in the region of £15,000 to £20,000, something to be considered in any future action taken.

“Arun District Council continue to work positively and proactively with our partners such as Bognor Regis Town Council and other parishes to ensure we continue to provide the highest quality services for residents at the best possible price. As well is looking at business opportunity and growth and general regeneration of the town.”