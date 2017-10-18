Police seek suspect in ‘vicious’ Bognor attack

Police have issued an appeal regarding the suspect in a vicious night-time attack in Bognor Regis which left a man with a broken leg.

A spokesman said the incident happened around 1.45am on Sunday (October 15) when the 29-year-old man was walking home along Longford Road.

They added: “As he neared the junction with Annandale Avenue and Gordon Avenue he became engaged in an altercation with a man and woman walking in the opposite direction, and was punched and kicked to the ground.

“The couple then walked away. Soon afterwards a member of the public managed to flag down a police patrol car and the victim was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester for treatment.”

Detective Constable Paul Gilmour said: “This was vicious and sustained attack with long lasting consequences for the victim.

“The man involved is described as white with a ponytail and wearing jeans and a blue T-shirt. We want to hear from anyone who saw anything of this incident, or anyone who may have seen a man laying in the road at the Annandale Avenue junction.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 154 of 17/10.