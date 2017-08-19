Police investigating attempted sex attack in Bognor

Police are appealing for witnesses after the attempted rape of a 22-year-old woman in Bognor Regis.

Detectives investigating the attack, which took place in Ockley Road at around 11.30am on Wednesday (August 16), ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have other information, to come forward.

In particular, officers would like to talk to and thank another woman who went to the aid of the victim. She is believed to be called Ellie and had copper-coloured hair worn with a fringe.

They would also like to speak to taxi drivers with dash cams or anyone with CCTV footage that may show what happened or may have captured suspicious activity in the High Street, Canada Road and Ockley Road area of the town.

Police say victim was walking home when she was grabbed by a man and thrown to the ground. Her assailant ran off, leaving the woman extremely distressed and with scratches and bruises to her wrists, arms and knees.

The offender is believed to have been a white man who ran off in the direction of Linden Road.

Detective Sergeant Emma Dumbrell, said: “We believe this to have been an isolated, opportunist attack which was nevertheless extremely frightening for the victim. Extra patrols and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out in the area with the aim of detaining the man responsible as soon as possible.

“To that end, any information about this incident is vital and I would urge any witnesses to come forward without delay.”

Anyone able to assist detectives is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 256 of 17/08.

Alternatively they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.