Police hunt for ‘light-fingered thief’

Police have issued an appeal for anyone who recognises this ‘light-fingered thief’ to get in touch.

It said the man stole three lamps from a furniture store in Bognor Regis and is thought to be the same man who targeted the same store three times in December and January.

Security cameras in the High Street store captured the man on February 3, removing three lamps worth £300 around 1.15pm, according to police.

In a statement police added: “He is believed to be the same man who stole other lamps on December 30 and January 13 and who was also apprehended leaving the store on December 8 when he handed a lamp back to staff who challenged him.”

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man to report online quoting serial 716 of 03/02 or call 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.