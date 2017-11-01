Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Bognor woman

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for the wellbeing of a 48-year-old woman missing from Bognor.

Helen Slaughter was last seen at her home at just before 6am today (Wednesday, November 1), police said.

Police describe her as 5ft 2ins, of small build and with short brown hair.

She normally wears glasses and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light-coloured fleece and a woolly hat.

She has a bee tattoo on her right arm and a letter H tattoo on her top left arm, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 409 of 01/11.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.