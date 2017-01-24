Police appeal after sex assault on Bognor seafront

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a sexual assault on a woman on The Esplanade.

According to police, the 19-year-old was attacked by a man while she was sitting on a bench at about 12.20am on Saturday (January 21).

The woman was said to be ‘very shaken by the experience, but was not physically injured’.

PC Emma Jeacock said: “We would like to trace anyone who might have helped the woman after the incident, and anyone who spoke to staff at nearby Sheiks nightclub about it.”

A 24-year-old man from Bognor was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual assault. After being interviewed he was released on police bail until 16 February.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 40 of 21/01.

Alternatively you can report online, click {to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal|here}