Police appeal after jewellery stolen from Bognor home

Police are appealing for information after ‘a quantity of jewellery’ was stolen from a house in Upper Bognor Road.

A spokesman said the incident, between 10.45am and 2.45pm on June 30, saw a rear kitchen window smashed to gain entry.

An untidy search was made before the items were taken, officers confirmed.

Anyone who may have information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, serial 857 of 30/06.