Police appeal after Bognor building was smeared in excrement

The manager of Bognor Medical Centre, which was smeared in excrement over the weekend, has branded the incident as ‘completely pointless’.

Sue Harris said she made the discovery on Monday morning at the West Street site and that the amount used suggests the offender collected it for the purpose.

She said: “I just don’t understand people that do things like that, it doesn’t do anything more than make me annoyed – it doesn’t stop us opening.”

Police have confirmed it was dog excrement that was used and that the incident occured ‘sometime between midnight on 24 June and midnight on 26 June’.

They have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1462 of 27/06.

