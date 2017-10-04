‘Pods’ village and festival programme outlined for Bognor

An ‘exciting development’ from the Rox Music and Arts group is set to go in front of Arun councillors tomorrow.

Described as an umbrella project, the vision for a ‘collaborative partnership’ – to enable a schedule of quality events to be staged – is then set to go infront of Monday night’s events, promotion and leisure committee at the the town hall.

Releasing a report today, under the working title ‘The Bognor Entertainment’, Rox Music and Arts stated: “We feel the time is right for an exciting development to start next year, before any regeneration work begins in Bognor Regis.”

Describing the project as a ‘unique scheme’, the report labelled regeneration a ‘good thing’ but asked ‘why stop at a good thing – it could be a great thing’.

The report added the scheme ‘could mark Bognor Regis out as creative and innovative – iconic even’ and highlighted the role entertainment has in acting as ‘an important magnet to attract tourists’.

Key locations are identified as Waterloo Gardens, esplanade and promenade with ‘a season of festivals’ outlined.

Alongside this an ‘international coastal container village’ is detailed which, according to the sample calendar and depending on necessary contracts and permissions, is indicated as being planned for installation at the end of February.

Ten retail ‘pods’ are listed as being set up in time for March to coincide with the commencement of the events programme.

Among the more conventional themes, such as Spring/Easter/Summer and Halloween suggestions include a South Korea festival for June and an Italian one for August.

The meeting on Monday is scheduled for 6.30pm.

