Pledge to build a better A27 as discussions continue

Community leaders and residents signed a pledge last night to work on a collaborative solution for the A27.

The Build a Better A27 pledge formed the centre of the second workshop aiming to combine voices on every side of the debate about how transport should be improved in the Chichester area.

The large copy of the A27 pledge from Thursday's workshop. A fully revised copy is being sent out to groups to consider signing.

It includes considering ‘all constructive perspectives’ as ‘no options are off the table’ and being prepared to compromise.

Signatories are also being asked to agree to take collective responsibility as far as possible for the decisions made by the group and work in the best interests of the community and economy of the city and wider region.

Louise Goldsmith thanked all who attended for their commitment to co-operate.

“Tonight there’s been such a good feel in this room, I feel we’ve really moved forward from that really dark time at the beginning,” she said.

“That only happened because you’re coming with an open mind.”

Around 60 people attended the meeting, giving group feedback on the following issues:

– Separation of through and local traffic

– Multi-modal transport

– Environmental concerns

– Chichester’s culture, beauty and value as a city

– Conservation areas and visual impact

– Innovation in construction and transport management

Widespread consensus was heard for splitting through and local traffic, maintaining Chichester’s tourism industry and areas of beauty and approaching the A27 issue in conjunction with other transport issues.

Some of those present felt the project was an opportunity to introduce park and ride, priority bus lanes and cycle routes as alternative transport in and through Chichester, but others said the road was the key issue.

There was also discussion on the role of business-related vehicle movements and the importance of supporting the economy during construction as well as through the end result.

Donnington resident Peter Bartran said any brainstorming was very good.

He said: “Everyone has their own bag. You’re going to get all this opinion put in and get an average overall, but that’s what democracy is about.”

The next meeting for the BBA27 group will be on July 12 with a focus on business.

Formal feedback from last night’s meeting will be collated and circulated to all who attended over the next few weeks.

