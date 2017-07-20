Plans for restaurant at former Bognor butchers

Have your say

A former butchers on Station Road, Bognor Regis, is the subject of a change of use application to become a restaurant.

Listed as ‘prior notification’, the plans (BR/199/17/PD) name Mr Y Akca from Hove as the applicant and are open for comments until August 4.

The decision is due to be made by August 31.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.