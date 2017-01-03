Plans for Pier Trust to use skills to help other projects

The Bognor Pier Trust has revealed it is looking for new projects to help.

Chairman Paul Wells , in a statement, said: “The decision in October by Bognor Pier Leisure Limited not to support the Trust’s Heritage Lottery Bid was massively disappointing and has resulted in the Trust reviewing its strategy and objectives going forward.

He added: “The Trust has gained many skills and expertise in preparing for the bid which it believes it can transfer to other potential heritage and community projects in the town.”

Mr Wells went on to state that, as the pier has been designated as an ‘asset of community value’, the trust ‘has the opportunity to make an offer for the pier should the current owner decide to sell the pier in the future’.

And that ‘it is therefore important that the Trust is prepared for such a circumstance’.

Mr Wells said ‘work is still required to prepare a fully costed viability plan to secure the funding in such an event’.

But that ‘continuing this work in conjunction with other projects’, will mean the trust ‘will be in the best position to achieve its goals of bringing the pier into community ownership’.

He said: “The trust is also maintaining the ongoing relationships with the local and regional councils concerning the long term strategic plans for the Grade II listed pier in the seafront regeneration plans.”

The chairman’s statement also added that The Committee of the Friends of Bognor Regis Pier are ‘looking to form a new group aimed at keeping the future of Bognor Regis Pier in the public eye’ and a meeting will be held tomorrow at The Regis Centre to present ‘ideas and plans’.

Mr Well deemed 2017 to have been ‘an eventful year’ and said the trust had ‘achieved many successes’ including ‘raising the profile of the trust and friends and in particular the issue of the affection that is held in the town for Bognor Regis Pier’.