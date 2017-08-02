PICTURES: Selsey Lifeboat Week 2017 so far

Selsey Lifeboat Week is in full swing and the town has come out in full force to celebrate its heroic RNLI volunteers.

A service on the green on Sunday kicked things off and on Monday, more than 500 visitors came to an open evening at the new station, with around 300 taking the chance to board the new Shannon class lifeboat.

Selsey Lifeboat open evening

Events are taking place each night with fireworks on Friday, events on Saturday and rounding off with Lifeboat Day on Sunday.

Sunday service on the green

Sunday service on the green