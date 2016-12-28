PICTURES: Pagham Pram Race 2016

‘Quite barking mad’, that is how the Pagham Pram Race’s vice-president Tim Holland described this year’s Boxing Day event.

Fittingly it was an Alice in Wonderland team that claimed the top fancy dress prize.

Major Tim/Tom takes on some fuel. Pic: Tim Hale

The 70th anniversary race saw some 185 people take part, in teams inspired by everything from Donald Trump to dinosaurs.

Tim Peake also got a look in with two entries adopting the local astronaut as their theme.

Clair Riley, manager of the Pagham beach Club, got in touch as it was the third consecutive year the club had entered.

She was ‘delighted’ that the group came home with the prize in the novelty section of the race, thanks to a Ghostbusters theme.

'The Mexicans' give Donald Trump a lift. Pic: Tim Hale

For more details see tomorrow’s Bognor Regis Observer.

Pic: Tim Hale

Rocket pram. Pic: Tim Hale

A group of elves take a stand. Pic: Tim Hale

The winning Alice in Wonderland pram. Pic Graeme Hutson.

'The Clowns' came 2nd in the race. Pic: Tim Hale

Picture by Graeme Hutson

Ghostbusters win the novelty prize. Picture from Clair Riley