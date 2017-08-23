PICTURES: Pagham on Parade named ‘best ever’

Sunday’s Pagham on Parade has been hailed as the ‘best ever’ in 12 years of the popular annual village day.

Hundreds of people came along to enjoy the many classic vehicles on show and take part in a fun-filled family day.

“It was a great success, I’ve been told that afterward’s it’s been called the best ever,” said Ray Radmall, steering group chairman. “I had concerns right up to the day, only 69 cars were booked but gosh did they turn up, I’d say we had at least 150 vehicles.

“They filled up the paddock and if I had to guess I’d say a couple of thousand people came over the course of the day, which is fantastic.”

Classic cars proudly on display included a ‘beautiful’ 1950s Humber Super Snipe, a Frazer Nash sports car, two Ford V8 Pilot saloons, as well as a collection of vintage lorries.

Music was provided by the Sussex Steel Band as well as glam rock band Ballroom Blitz, who had people dancing until the end.

Skaters from the Base skate park in Bognor showed off their amazing tricks.

Mr Radmall and Pagham’s vicar led the traditional drumhead service, paying respect to those who have fought and died in the many conflicts.

And Pagham’s new community minibus was also on display for the first time, for more details see page 18.

Mr Radmall said: “The day was held in great spirits and a lot of people came and seemed to enjoy themselves.

“We raised a lot for various charities, from the collection buckets, bar and ice cream sales alone we took well over £1,000. When the catering and barbecue money is added I’d say it will be around the £3,000 mark.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Help for Heroes, Ashley House, the scouts and sea cadets are among the charities and local groups to benefit from the money raised.

Mr Radmall thanked all the volunteers and everyone who came and made it a success.

