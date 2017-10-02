Pictures: New memorial highlights the pier’s past

A sense of pride was the overwhelming feeling on Saturday at the unveiling of the new HMS St Barbara memorial.

The Royal Naval Association of Bognor Regis did the honours which was followed by a dedication service led by reverend Alison Green.

Councillor and Armed Forces Day committee member Pat Dillon said: “It went very, very well.”

He added that Reynolds, who had donated the memorial – which commemorates those who trained on, and manned, the anti-aircraft guns on the pier during World War II – ‘did us proud’.

