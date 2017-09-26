PICTURES: Folk festival deemed ‘best yet’

The annual Southdowns Folk Festival took place over the weekend and has been labelled ‘the best one yet.’

The event, which is in its fifth year, showcases a range of talent via concerts, dancing and workshops.

ks171054-7 Bog Folk phot kate John Burton from the Fishbourne Mill Morris dancers..ks171054-7 SUS-170924-124501008

Running over four days, between September 21 to 24, the festival saw Bognor residents enjoy acts such as the Wriggle Jiggles, the Charcoal Burners and a performance from the schools’ concert.

Event organiser Roger Nash said: “It was honestly fantastic, I can safely say I think it was the best one yet.

“The whole town was buzzing and dancing in the street. It was just what we hoped for.

“This is such a good thing for Bognor as it really helps improve the image of the town as a whole.”

ks171054-5 Bog Folk phot kate Dancers take a break.ks171054-5 SUS-170924-124429008

The special children’s concert includes five primary schools from around the area who had been working with

West Sussex music since May

and performed to more than 250 people.

Comparing the organisation of the festival to ‘fitting a jigsaw together’, Roger remarked that the planning was ‘not too stressful’ this year.

ks171054-8 Bog Folk phot kate The Datchet Borders Morris Dancers.ks171054-88 SUS-170924-124525008

Plans are already afoot for next year. Roger mentioned, as long as they raise the money needed, the aim is for 2018’s – September 20 to 23 – to be even bigger and better.

Fortunately over the weekend the weather held, barring the odd shower and even this was seen as a bonus by Roger who said the rain drove people off the street and into the indoor concerts.

Expressing his gratitude, Roger said: “I must say a big thank you to all the local businesses for all their help and financial support, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Budding acts who feel inspired to perform next year are encouraged to sign up to the Sussex young folk competition as winners get a chance to play at the festival.