PICTURES: Felpham Fun on the Prom

Crowds turned out in force to enjoy Felpham Parish Council’s annual Fun on the Prom.

The weather on Saturday was ideal for a day of family fun on the coast, with live entertainment and a fabulous fireworks finale.

Station officer Richard Morris, left, and deputy station officer Laurence Pettitt from HM Coastguard Littlehampton DM17842242a

Teams from HM Coastguard Littlehampton and Littlehampton RNLI were in action on the water, demonstrating a sea rescue.

HM Coastguard Littlehampton said: “The team were at Felpham Sailing Club as part of their sea week. Plenty of interested people came and saw us about the work we do and the equipment we use.

“We also put on a rescue display with Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station demonstrating how we work together to deal with an incident.”

Community First Responders were on the seafront, giving demonstrations of the emergency procedure CPR, defibrillators and first aid.