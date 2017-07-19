PICTURES: Felpham and Philip Howard students celebrate end of exams

Have your say

A fire engine, tandem bike and lorry were among the modes of transport that ensured students in the Bognor Regis area made it to prom.

At Felpham Community College, attendees were welcomed in spectacular style walking along the red carpet to cheers of family and staff.

The school hall was transformed for the evening with a stunning ‘Happily Ever After’ theme.

Along with celebrating the end of all their hard work and the exam season, voting also took place to crown Cameron Clarke and Tegan Andrade-Paris prom king and queen.

Great fun was also had at St Philip Howard with an event held at Fontwell Racecourse.

A spokesman said: “We are immensely proud of the students from Saint Philip Howard Catholic School and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

St Philip Howard images courtesy of sussexeventpics.com

