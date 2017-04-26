PICTURES: Bognor Regis Trust’s photographic competition results

After hundreds of entries, and a fair few sunsets, the winners of the Bognor Regis Trust’s photographic competition for 2017 have been announced.

It was an inspiring but difficult challenge for the judges, however Mateusz Kuzminski’s snap of the sun-sillohetted bandstand claimed the top spot.

Second place - Jeffrey Ballard

Second place went to Jeffrey Ballard for his photograph of a cyclists’ pitstop on the shingle, while Andrzej Sroda was awarded third for capturing a warming view from the pier.

Seven lucky runners up were also picked who will also have their work turned into postcards.

Organiser Val Souchet thanked everyone for their ‘amazing entries’ and the local businesses – The Beachcroft hotel, The Pier Hotel, Bar and Diner and Sussex Camera Centre – for supplying the prizes.

Third place  Andrzej Sroda

Runner up  Richard Carford

Runner up  Olga Vasiljeva

Runner up  Kate Smit-Geraets

Runner up  Darren Collyer

Runner up Johannah Gibbs

Runner up  Dorota Zarzycka