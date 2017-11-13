PICTURES AND VIDEO: Bognor Remembrance

Bognor joined the rest of the nation in honouring the fallen for Remembrance Sunday.
This selection of photographs were kindly contributed by Neil Cooper and Tommy McMillan, with Neil providing the video.
