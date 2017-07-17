Permission granted for Hotham Park plans

The Putting Green, Hotham Park, is set to become an adventure golf course with new kiosk, a car park extension and toilets.

It comes as permission was granted last week for the application (BR/113/17/PL).

Work will include converting the exisiting kiosk into two toilets available on a ‘paid for basis’ during the adventure golf opening times, while a new kiosk will sell refreshments and branded merchandise.

The carpark extension, set to be the last phase completed, will result in an additional 19 spaces.

What do you think of the news? Email news@bognor.co.uk