Party poppers, sparklers and Cliff Richard? We've had a 'good' Ofsted report!

Party poppers, sparklers and Cliff Richard belting out Congratulations greeted the news South Bersted Primary School had been rated 'good' by Ofsted.

The school, in Church Lane, had been told it required improvement following its last inspection - but the latest report praised the “rapid change” brought about by headteacher Chris Kronda and his team.

In his report, inspector David Harris said: “The headteacher and deputy headteacher lead well. Their drive to raise standards, coupled with good-quality training and development of staff, has brought about rapid improvements to teaching and accelerated pupils’ progress.

“A collaborative team spirit pervades all aspects of the school’s work.”

That team spirit shone through when Mr Kronda shared the good news with the rest of the school.

He called a special assembly, hiding party poppers under each seat and producing a cake decorated with sparklers as Cliff's number 1 hit was played.

Mr Kronda admitted: “I got very emotional with it!”

Mr Harris's report described staff morale as “high” and the behaviour of the children as “good”. Pupils' progress in reading, writing and maths was also seen to be “good” and Mr Harris added: “The curriculum is well designed and captures pupils’ imagination. It is underpinned strongly by core values including respect, nurture and wonder.”

His report praised the school’s work to promote children's personal development and welfare as “outstanding”.

Parents were also quick to share their views, with one telling Mr Harris that Mr Kronda had “made a significant impact over the last two years”.

Mr Kronda said: “We are thrilled and highly delighted with the outcome. All of us have been a part of this amazing journey.”

He added there would be no complacency as the school community was “ambitious to move even higher”.

Mr Harris highlighted a few areas needing further improvement before South Bersted could earn the top 'outstanding' rating.

They included sufficiently challenging pupils, particularly the most able, to reach their potential, and helping them to develop their reasoning and problem-solving skills.

