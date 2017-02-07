Palm oil warning at West Wittering Beach after dog’s illness

A dog walker had to take his pet for a ‘very expensive and unpleasant’ trip to the vets after his dog ate palm oil that had washed up on the beach.

Jonathan Holmes said: “I have removed several lumps of palm oil in the last couple of weeks in the Witterings and this morning my dog managed to chew a lump of a very large piece, resulting in a very expensive and unpleasant visit to the vets.”

