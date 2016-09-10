Over 55s have ‘worst value for money’ on TV subscriptions

Research has indicated those aged over 55 are getting the worst value for money when it comes to TV subscriptions, with unused services adding up to £380 a year.

Over-55s spend an average of £41 on TV subscriptions each month, but typically watch less than a quarter of the channels available, research by Freesat revealed this week.

While 58 per cent of those surveyed in the age group felt they weren’t getting their money’s worth, with nearly half of over-55s (47%) claiming they are being taken advantage of by regular price hikes.

Older customers are also far more likely to get drawn into expensive packages, with more than 20% of over-55s surveyed paying between £51 and £70 every month, compared to just six per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds.

The generation gap is thought to be down to a lack of awareness among older consumers about the different TV services now available.

Freesat spokesperson Jennifer Elworthy said: “Many older consumers are getting poor value for money as they don’t realise how many TV options are out there.

“Most of the country’s favourite TV programmes are available on free-to-air channels, yet over-55s are spending hundreds of pounds a year for other channels they may not watch.

“With the price of TV packages always on the rise, the money that consumers waste on services that don’t suit their needs is only going to increase.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.