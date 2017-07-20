Ormiston students have a ‘wheelie’ good time at prom

Usually it is the outfits that get the headlines, but two students from Ormiston Six Villages Academy ensured it would be their entrance which got people talking.

At the Year 11 prom, celebrated in style at Fontwell Park Racecourse on July 7, Finlay Champion and Jack Hamblin won ‘the best arrival’ award with a creative and entertaining entrance in green wheelie bins (pictured).

Meanwhile the more conventional prize of prom king and queen went to Ryan Harvey and Natalie Talman, and Lauren Merrett and Bradley Higgins-Pearce collected the best dressed accolades.

Finally Jack Saunders walked away with the comedian of the year award before students took to the dance floor.

There were also plenty of photo opportunities to be enjoyed thanks to the fun and informal pictures in the photo booth as well as having formal images taken by photographer Darren Cool throughout the evening.

The event, arranged by the prom committee headed up by Siobhan Parry, director of learning for Y11 and Dawn Skinner along with Pauline Kerrigan, took on a midsummer night theme.

Mrs Parry said: “It was so lovely to see the students dressed up and looking so stunning.

“The evening was a really special way to celebrate the end of their time at Six Villages and we wish them every success for the future.”

Prom king and queen went to Ryan Harvey and Natalie Talman

