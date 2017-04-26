Sussex PCC's video log: National Stalking Awareness Week 2017

To mark National Stalking Awareness Week 2017, PCC Katy Bourne explains why it's so important to support the week, and what's being done in Sussex to help victims of this crime.

PCC Katy Bourne said: “Stalking is an appalling crime that can destroy lives. As this week is National Stalking Awareness Week, it’s right to be helping victims of stalking take steps to protect themselves on the internet.

“This year the emphasis of the awareness week is on helping police and support workers to recognise the signs of stalking at an early stage and focus on the motives, not just on specific incidents or behaviour.

“It’s vital that we encourage victims of stalking to report it and provide the protection they need so that they do not have to live in fear.”

Veritas Justice is a Brighton-based community interest company which was set up in 2014 to help local victims of stalking in Sussex.

In July 2015 it was awarded a £10,000 grant by the Office of the Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner to develop and pilot an innovative advocacy and support service for all victims of stalking.

“Our pilot highlighted the significant challenges that victims face when they are pursued by their stalkers, whilst trying to keep themselves and their families safe. We continue to work tirelessly to raise awareness of the complexities of this devastating crime,” says Veritas’ Sam Taylor.

“Our findings confirm the desperate need for a local specialist stalking service that works in partnership with other professionals and services to improve outcomes for victims.”

