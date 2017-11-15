PCC's video log: Would you pay more to support policing in Sussex?

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has launched a county-wide consultation to ask the public if they would be prepared to pay more for policing in Sussex.
The PCC has opened an online survey via her website to seek residents’ views on supporting policing in the county. You can find a link to the survey, as well as further information, at www.sussex-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/public-consultations
Almost Done!
Registering with Bognor Regis Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.