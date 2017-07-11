Opinion split over name for Bognor relief road

‘Informal consultation’ is due to close today on a name for the Bognor Regis Northern Relief Road.

Arun District Council had launched it following a proposal to call the road, along with the viaduct, Charles Purley Way to honour one of the joint founders of Lec Refrigeration – a business which played a key role in the town for some 60 years.

However calls are also being made for homage to be paid to a former Felpham resident and parish council chairman by being called Dominica Smith Way.

County and district councillor David Edwards is said to have written to the council asking that Dominica be remembered, while councillor Paul English is urging people to write to Arun before the consultation closes and states: “One name going forward gives no choice.”

Dominica’s son Simon has also joined the cause, writing to councillors to back the case.

In the letter he said: “I only recently became aware that the final decision of what name, or names, to apply to the new Felpham relief road was imminent.

“I understand that there is a popular desire among many of the residents of Felpham to name all, or part, of this road after my mother – Dominica Smith.

“I would like to strongly encourage you to support this proposal which is objectively well-merited and, frankly, the right thing to do.”

Arun District Council has been contracted for a statement on the issue and this story will be updated accordingly.

