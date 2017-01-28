One in five believe colleagues are actually ill when phoning in sick

With freezing temperatures sweeping the country there may be a few people tempted to stay in bed and phone in sick with a cold.

But according to research conducted by Rowse Honey only a fifth of workers actually believe a colleague is ill when calling in sick.

Around 17 per cent of people believe those missing work are hungover, while 15 per cent think they are just being lazy.

Ten per cent say colleagues are just extending their weekend and seven per cent state they are avoiding deadlines.

According to the honey manufacturer nearly half of people employed in Britain refuse to take time off work when they have a cold.

The average worker moans about having a cold more than 200 times a year and statistics show they spend an average 36 days sniffling and spluttering.

Man Flu may also be thing of the past with Rowse’s research finding more women suffering colds lasting longer than their male counterparts’ (seven vs five days).

It also suggests women typically moan 14 times (7%) more a year than men and the sickest age group is 25-34-year-olds, catching on average ten colds per year.

Kirstie Jamieson, Rowse Honey Marketing Director, said: “With the cold and flu season in full swing, we know that people will be looking for the perfect, natural remedy for annoying coughs and sneezes. Containing only 100 per cent pure and natural honey, NEW Rowse Pure Honey and Lemon Sachets and Lozenges with Vitamin C, mean you no longer need to suffer the taste of cold and flu products and what’s more, you can rest assured that both the Sachets and Lozenges will provide you with natural winter defence, helping you to take on the common cold.”

