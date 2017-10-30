Officers hospitalised in Ford Prison incident

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed three prison officers were injured during an ‘isolated incident’ at HMP Ford on Thursday, October 26.
A spokesman said: “Staff at HMP Ford successfully resolved an isolated incident involving one prisoner.
“Violence against our hardworking staff is completely unacceptable, and when incidents like this occur we will always push for the strongest possible punishment.”
All three prison officers were taken to hospital for treatment and released the same day.
