VIDEO: Dr Hilary’s New Year Health Tips

So Christmas festivities are over for another year, while all the excitement and adrenaline of New Year’s Eve is fading fast as we return to work.

And with some forecasters projecting plenty of cold weather to come, common cold season is well and truly upon us.

Research released recently by Unicough showed that 98 per cent of adults say that they typically develop a cough following a cold or a chest infection, with 40 per cent of people thinking they have become more prone to coughing as they have become older.

So how can you avoid falling victim to one of the 200+ viruses that can cause a cold this January?

TV’s Dr Hilary Jones joins us now with Top 5 tips for staying healthy in the New Year.