One in six British couples abstain from sex during pregnancy

Millions of Brits stop having sex during the entire nine months of pregnancy, a study has found.

Couples are worried about getting too intimate during the gestation period in case they hurt the baby,

One in six parents-to-be have no sex during the nine-month run, a survey of 2,000 people found.

A further one in ten felt it was wrong to have sex with a baby on the way.

And while expectant couples claim to have had the best sex at around four months, by the sixth 57 per cent had stopped altogether.

More than eight in ten mums admitted that during the full 42 weeks, they only felt attractive for a small amount of time - with overwhelming sickness, tiredness and swollen ankles contributing to their assumed lack of sex appeal.

In contrast, 65 per cent of dads said they found their other half more beautiful than ever when she was carrying their child.

More than four in ten men loved their partner’s new big breasts, and 34 per cent enjoyed her new curves.

Controversy

Siobhan Freegard, founder of ChannelMum.com, who conducted the study to launch their 42 midwife-approved videos of what happens during each week of pregnancy, said: “Sex in pregnancy is a such a controversial subject.

“So many mums-to-be struggle with their body image or feeling ill that many will be shocked - and even reassured - to know their partners see them as more beautiful than ever.

“There’s no right or wrong so the key is to do what’s right for you as a couple while keeping the baby safe.

“If there’s no medical issue and you are comfortable with it, you can enjoy a great sex life while pregnant - and many mums swear by sex to kick-start labour.

“However some prefer to wait until the baby is born while others find sex during pregnancy is just too difficult - or even unintentionally funny!

“Whatever your choice, ensure you discuss it with your partner so neither of you feel your own needs are being neglected.

Quality time

“And remember even if your sex life does stop, it’s only for a few months, so enjoy spending quality time together in other ways too.”

The study, conducted via OnePoll.com found a third of women felt they couldn’t match their partner’s sex drive during pregnancy, and a further fifth used their situation as an excuse to get out of having intimacy.

The average woman says her appetite for sex nose-dived four and a half months in, while six months was the point they started to feel less attractive and less sexy.

Three in ten women felt guilty for not being able to keep up with their partner’s needs, but 32 per cent didn’t care how he felt as they were more focussed on their own body changes.

However, researchers found nine out of ten men polled still fancied their partner just as much when she got pregnant, and 83 per cent still wanted to have sex with her.

One in ten men even found their sex drive increased when their partner was expecting, although 49 per cent were worried about hurting her and 22 per cent found it frustrating that sex wasn’t as easy.

A third of men found sex exciting during pregnancy as they tried out new positions - with 23 per cent finding the ‘spoon’ the most comfortable, 15 per cent opting for ‘doggy style’ and 14 per cent going with the ‘woman on top’.

Although the majority of men polled felt just as attracted to their other half when she was pregnant, 26 per cent felt like they could touch her in the same way, and 22 per admitted they found themselves looking at other women during the nine months.

