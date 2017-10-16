Everything you need to know about Storm Ophelia

With Tropical Storm Ophelia currently over parts of the UK, travel operators are warning for disruption and cancellations to ferry and train services.

The huge weather system is now over battering parts of the UK with winds up to 80mph in some places.

When will it hit?

Ophelia is set to hit the UK between 3pm and 10pm today (Monday 16th) and then travel further into Scotland, Northern England on Tuesday between 12.05 and 13pm.

The storm will remain over Northern Ireland as it travels.

Where will it hit?

The Met Office has issued an Amber weather warning for Northern Ireland, South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde and Wales who will bear the brunt of the storm between noon and 11pm today (Monday 16th).

Winds are expected to peak across Northern Ireland and west Wales this afternoon as well as south west Scotland this evening.

Between Monday noon and 11.55pm The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for the following areas: Central, Tayside and Fife, Highlands and Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber. Northern Ireland, South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Wales will be downgraded to a Yellow also during this time.

On Tuesday between 12.05 and 3pm Central, Tayside and Fife, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde and Yorkshire and Humber will continue to have a Yellow weather warning.

The Met Office says the worst of the winds should ease from Northern Ireland in the early hours of the morning and from eastern areas of Scotland and northern England by early afternoon on Tuesday.