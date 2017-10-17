No funds for bandstand move, say Arun

Work is being undertaken ‘to look at the possibility’ of relocating the bandstand but there is no funding currently available for the project, that was the latest update from Arun District Council.

A spokesman confirmed officers are currently engaged in feasibility work regarding the proposed move to Waterloo Gardens and whether or not it can be set up there ‘so it can once again be used as a traditional seaside bandstand’.

The work involves looking at ‘the viability of moving the structure without causing any damage’, the costs for restoring it back to its former glory and relocating it in a new landscaped setting, the spokesman added.

Once complete, a paper will go to a regeneration sub-committee meeting for members to decide if they wish to relocate the bandstand.

The spokesman said, if supported, officers would then need to explore both external and internal funding options.

