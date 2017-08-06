New Dementia Friends created by care company

A care company caring for people in their own homes in Chichester, Bognor Regis and the surrounding areas has created more than 100 Dementia Friends.

Home Instead achieved this honour through its monthly dementia awareness sessions.

A Dementia Friend is someone who has attended an hour long information session and has committed to an action that will make the lives of people living with dementia a little bit better.

Speaking about the sessions, Simon McGee, owner of Home Instead Chichester and Dementia Champion, said: “We are delighted that we have created over 100 Dementia Friends in the local area. These dementia friend sessions are really useful for anyone interested in understanding a little more about dementia. By delivering these sessions to people in the community, we hope to improve the lives of those living with the disease and generate awareness of the support available for patients, families and carers.

“Becoming a Dementia Friend is a fantastic way to improve awareness and local support. I would urge any local groups or individuals who think they would benefit from this training to get in touch with me.”

Home Instead Senior Care is an award-winning company with a first class reputation for quality. Their service is tailored to the needs of individual clients and ranges from companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, post-discharge care, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands. The service is totally flexible to meet client’s needs and is available from 1 hour to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To find out more about the information sessions or becoming a Dementia Friend, contact the Home Instead office by calling01243 884111 or visiting www.homeinstead.co.uk/chichester.

