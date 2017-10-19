New charity shop announced for Bognor High Street

A new charity shop is set to come to Bognor’s High Street.

General manager Rob Knight said the Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital ‘is excited’ to be opening – what will be its fourth premises – at the former Worx salon site.

“We are a small charity based in Sidlesham, Chichester, providing 3000 wildlife patients with care, treatment and rehabilitation each year.

“The funds raised in our shops go directly towards the running costs of the charity and help pay the ever growing costs of caring for sick and injured wildlife.”

He said the funds raised will also be vital for the charity’s ongoing projects.

“They will also go towards helping the charity save up for it’s hospital extension, as we look to building for the future of our wildlife.

“This year we expect to break the record for numbers of patients through our doors, so every pound really does count.” Making the announcement today that the contracts had been signed, Mr Knight said: “We really enjoy opening new shops in new areas as it gives us the opportunity to spread the word about our work to different communities.

“So we are really looking forward to not only connecting with our current Bognor supporters but introducing Brent Lodge to new local support.”

Speaking of which, a call for volunteers has been made to help get the shop started.

“Each volunteer is priceless, to us and a valuable member of the team,” Mr Knight said.

“If you have a few hours spare a week or a few days, we would be delighted to talk with you about working as a volunteer for us.

“Also, we would be delighted to accept any unwanted donated items you may have.”

The charity offers a free collection service, to arrange pop into the shop once open – which is expected to be early December – or call 01243 641672.

For more see www.brentlodge.org.”